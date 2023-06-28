Ryan Seacrest to succeed Pat Sajak as new host of Wheel of Fortune; DEETS here

Ryan Seacrest is named as the next host of the game show Wheel of Fortune on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Pat Sajak – the iconic host of Wheel of Fortune – took to Twitter to announce his decision to retire at the end of the upcoming 41st season of the popular NBC show. Sajak, who had been the face of the show since 1981, left behind a lasting legacy alongside his co-host Vanna White.

Fans have been wondering who will be replacing the iconic Pat Sajak as the host of the show and now it has been revealed. Here is everything to know about Ryan Seacrest succeeding Sajak as the host of this popular NBC show.

Ryan Seacrest will host Wheel of Fortune

In a statement, Ryan Seacrest wrote, “I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them. Pat, I love the way you've always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.”

Ryan Seacrest continued that his first job was hosting a game show titled Click for Merv Griffin about 25 years ago and called this a "full circle moment." Sony’s decision to hire American Idol host as the new Wheel of Fortune host seems to be quite swift, considering that Sajak announced his decision to retire just two weeks ago.

Seacrest's new job comes just a few months after he left ‘Live!’ to focus on other things including hosting American Idol.

Meanwhile, it remains unclear whether Vanna White will be co-hosting alongside Ryan Seacrest. According to the New York Post, White’s contract is up at the end of the 2023-2024 season and she has hired an aggressive attorney given the difference between her and Sajak’s income.

