Ryan Sutter is grateful to have his wife Trista back in his life after speculations of their separation doing rounds on social media. The former reality star shared a cute black-and-white picture of the couple on vacation in Mexico with their kids, Maxwell, 16, and Blakesley, 15. Sutter wrote, "They say absence makes the heart grow fonder…. We found out it’s true. It also makes the heart more grateful, more sympathetic, more appreciative for what someone does for you, with you, alongside of you."

Ryan Sutter reunites with wife Trista

In conclusion, Sutter wished his wife a happy return and used the hashtags "#love #love #reunitedanditfeelssogood" to show his support. Following a string of cryptic posts from Ryan and Trista over the weeks, the couple has become the focus of internet speculation.

Ryan's cryptic post on Mother's Day about Trista's absence

Ryan Sutter's cryptic Instagram post earlier this month hinted that Trista wasn't celebrating Mother's Day with the family giving rise to rumors of their separation. He stated, "I know you wish you were here for Mother's Day, We wish you were too." Ryan clarified things in a post a few days after the first Mother's Day confusion, saying, "Trista is fine. Everything is well with us. We are great." Ryan also mentioned that she is currently going through a period when she is seeking. During the process of locating the objective, she was temporarily inaccessible to us.

Trista Sutter informs fans she is safe

Furthermore, Trista Sutter reassured fans that there is no need for concern following her husband Ryan Sutter's mysterious string of social media posts. The Bachelorette actress announced herself "safe and sound" on Instagram after sharing a photo of herself with her family in Mexico.

Ryan Sutter's post on Mother's Day

Ryan and Trista Sutter's relationship timeline

On the first night of The Bachelorette's first season, Trista Sutter and Ryan Sutter got together and hit it off right away. They got engaged during the show's finale. In 2003, Ryan and Trista tied the knot on December 6. Trista & Ryan's Wedding, an ABC three-part special, featured the wedding.

The show, which was taped at Rancho Mirage, California's The Lodge luxury resort, brought in nearly 26 million viewers, for which the couple received a $1 million payment. The couple welcomed their first son after nearly two years of infertility struggles in 2007. They welcomed their second child, a girl, around two years later in 2009.

