Ryan Sutter Shares Glimpses Of Family Vacation With Wife Trista And Kids As Trip Comes To End; See HERE

Ryan Sutter revealed that he and his family were nearing the end of their tropical vacation, according to reports. The 49-year-old former Bachelorette star reportedly posted black-and-white beach photos to Instagram on Friday, May 31.

"Adios. Gracias. No es bien. Es muy bien," Ryan captioned the post in Spanish, which translates in English to, "Goodbye. Thank you. It's not good. It's very good."

This update followed Ryan's previous post on May 26, which showed him, Trista, 51, and their two children, 16-year-old son Maxwell and 14-year-old daughter Blakesley, having fun on vacation.

Ryan's hopeful messages and signs of reunion with Trista

By implying that being apart makes the heart grow fonder—a sentiment they later found to be true—he made hints about a potential reunion with his wife. Additionally, he said that it increases feelings of gratitude, sympathy, and appreciation in your heart for what someone does for you, with you, or beside you. The reality star also shared a picture of himself and Trista at the beach, enjoying the sunset on May 29.

Before this, Ryan had made cryptic social media posts that raised questions about the state of his relationship with Trista. On Mother's Day, he revealed that Trista was spending the day away from him and their kids.

Ryan and Trista's relationship updates and funny posts

Ryan had asked how Trista was feeling, and about her day, saying he wanted to talk to her. He spoke of how lucky he was not to have heard her voice.

Later, he explained that Trista was taking her time to figure out her life. With her family's encouragement, she decided to seize an opportunity that would help her on her journey. This indicated that she was unavailable for the time being.

Trista posted her update on May 25, stating that she was "safe and sound, happy and healthy, in love and grateful." She also made a humorous remark about a family photo, asking, "Geez, people. Can't a girl have a nervous breakdown, trial separation, midlife crisis, divorce, or die in peace around here?! 😜🤣."

During the 2003 season, one filming of The Bachelorette, Ryan, and Trista got to know one another. In a broadcast special on December 6 of that year, they tied the knot.

