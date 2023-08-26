'Ryan’s probably being held at gunpoint': Fans stunned after Deadpool actor wishes wife Blake Lively with a 'normal' post

In a plot twist that nobody saw coming, Ryan Reynolds, known for his cheeky and humorous social media antics, left fans bewildered as he opted for a seemingly "normal" birthday post for his wife Blake Lively. The couple, renowned for their playful online banter, took a departure from their usual trolling spree to celebrate Lively's birthday, leaving fans speculating if Reynolds was under duress or his account had been compromised.

Is Ryan Reynolds okay?

Reynolds and Lively have gained widespread attention for their light-hearted trolling of each other on social media. From posting unflattering pictures of Lively to cropping her out of their shared photos, their playful relationship has kept their followers entertained for years. This time, however, Reynolds' birthday tribute took a markedly different tone.

The caption read, “The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person. Witnessing her life is something I couldn’t take for granted if I tried. And believe me, I try. Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You hung the damn moon.”

Fans, accustomed to Reynolds' trademark humor, flooded the comments section of his Instagram post with disbelief. One user quipped, "Wait, actual normal pictures??? Are you okay?" Another user’s comment read, "This is the first time I’ve seen a genuine message from him." The stark departure from Reynolds' usual antics led some to jest that he might be in an unusual situation, with one fan humorously speculating, "Ryan’s probably being held at gunpoint."

Does Blake Lively play it all cool?

The online community's fascination with the couple's dynamic stems from the fact that Lively wholeheartedly embraces Reynolds' playful posts and responds in kind. Even she seemed taken aback by the change in tone.

When Reynolds posted a series of unflattering images on her birthday in the past, Lively had countered with witty comments like, "I honestly can't believe we're still married." This mutual exchange of lighthearted jabs has endeared them to their fans and cemented their status as one of Hollywood's most relatable couples.

Additionally, even Blake has also shown her comedic side by trolling Reynolds on her own social media platforms. Her videos and pictures of Reynolds in comical situations have garnered considerable attention and kept the laughter alive. The couple's knack for turning their relationship into a comedy show has really clicked with their followers. Fans can't get enough of their authentic and hilarious online banter that adds a burst of joy to their day!

