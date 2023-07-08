RZA comments on Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s baby name: I salute her...

Renowned rapper and producer RZA, a member of Wu-Tang Clan, has recently been bestowed with a unique and unexpected honor. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, the prominent musical couple, have chosen to name their 13-month-old son after him, a gesture that has deeply touched the veteran artist.

RZA thanks Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

In a recent interview, RZA expressed his gratitude, stating, "[It's a] great honor to know that there's another generation that's not even of my own household that feels the strength and the inspiration of that name." Embracing the significance behind his moniker, he added, "RZA is only a name, it's a title... So it's an honor and I salute her and A$AP and their family. All the blessings in the world from me."

ALSO READ: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky celebrate their first born RZA's birthday, fan says 'this is my royal family'

RZA's rap name holds deep meaning, as he delved into Islam and discovered the profound significance of the letter Z, representing the highest level of human consciousness. According to his explanation, the name stands for "Ruler, Zi-Zag-Zig, Allah," symbolizing "Ruler, Knowledge-Wisdom-Understanding, Allah," as detailed in the book "Hip Hop in America: A Regional Guide Vol. 1."

The announcement of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's son's name, RZA, came in May through a series of photos and a heartfelt caption shared by Rocky on Instagram. The caption read, "'WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN' HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA."

Recently, a news paper reportedly obtained the baby boy's birth certificate, revealing his full name as RZA Athelston Mayers, while A$AP Rocky's birth name is Rakim Athelston Mayers.

The rapper Robert Fitzgerald Diggs (RZA) said, “[It’s a] great honor to know that there’s another generation that’s not even of my own household that feels the strength and the inspiration of that name.”

Recently Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, embraced the summer vibes and shared a glimpse of their beach getaway. In an adorable photo capturing the picturesque scene of Rocky holding their son RZA against the backdrop of a palm tree and a setting sun. She affectionately captioned the sweet moment, "my Bajan boyz... 🇧🇧," hinting that the growing family, soon to be expanded with baby No. 2, was enjoying a well-deserved break in Rihanna's homeland of Barbados.

ALSO READ: Rihanna talks about second pregnancy at Met Gala 2023, says 'it's so different from the first one'