'RZA loves being a big brother': Report sheds light on Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's life after welcoming second baby into family

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have been busy enjoying time as a family of four after welcoming their second son Riot in August this year. The singers have been having a gala time now that their family has expanded thanks to the new addition. A new report has given some insight into their changing lives and how Rihanna and ASAP's first son RZA has been dealing with becoming a big brother to the newborn baby. Here's everything we know about the same

Report sheds light on Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's family life

The 35-year-olds are busy focusing on their children and making both of them feel "special and loved" amidst the changes in the family after welcoming the newborn baby. A source told Entertainment Tonight, "Rihanna and ASAP are doing amazing since welcoming Riot. RZA loves being a big brother and they're all very happy. Rihanna and ASAP are great at prioritizing Riot and RZA." They are living in the moment with their two children.

"They have been making sure to carve out time for each child so that they both feel special and loved. It's been a great time for their family," the insider added. Meanwhile, the couple made an appearance in New York City recently as they stepped out to celebrate ASAP's 35th birthday. The love birds enjoyed a meal at the Italian restaurant Carbone and had a jolly good time on the occasion. They are said to have arrived at 3:30 am and left at 5 am.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's celebrations

A source told the portal that the two were "ready to have a good time and partied until the early morning hours.' The insider added, "They shut down Carbone and partied after hours. They were in the best mood. They were excited to have a fun night out!" It wouldn't be a surprise considering they've been too busy taking care of the kids to have some quality alone time. For the unversed, Rihanna announced her second pregnancy in February this year.

She flaunted her baby bump during the Super Bowl halftime show and the moment went viral on the Internet. The Rude Boy hitmaker gave birth to her first son RZA in May 2022 and the newborn Riot in August 2023. Another source told Entertainment Tonight that she and ASAP "have always wanted to grow their family." They added, "Rihanna adores being a mom and it's her biggest accomplishment in life."

The report concluded, "They have been talking about expanding their family for quite some time. Being a mom is a dream come true for Rihanna and she takes so much pride in it." Meanwhile, fans have been expecting a new album from the singer for years and though she has not given a date for it, she has promised it'll happen as soon as she possibly can.

