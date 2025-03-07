S.W.A.T. Officially Ends After Three Cancellations and Two Revivals
Popular CBS Series Faces Final Cancellation.
After multiple cancellations and revivals, CBS has officially canceled S.W.A.T. for the third time, bringing an end to the long-running police procedural.
Originally canceled in 2023 after six seasons, S.W.A.T. was revived due to fan outcry, only to face cancellation again. CBS later brought it back for a seventh season, but the network indicated it would be the last. In a surprising twist, the show was renewed once more for an eighth season—before ultimately being canceled for good.
Showrunner and executive producer Andrew Dettmann described the decision as “heartbreaking news” and praised the dedicated cast and crew for their commitment to the series. Co-creator Shawn Ryan echoed his sentiments, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to tell the stories of Hondo and 20-Squad over eight seasons.
Based on the 1975 series of the same name, S.W.A.T. has been a staple of CBS’s lineup since 2017. Starring Shemar Moore as Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson, the show tackled social issues such as racism and police-community relations while delivering high-octane action.
The cancellation comes amid a wave of programming changes at CBS, which also saw the axing of FBI: Most Wantedand FBI: International. Despite its passionate fanbase, S.W.A.T. was notably absent from the network’s recent renewal announcements.
Though this marks the definitive end of the series, its impact on fans and the television landscape remains. Moore and the cast have expressed their appreciation for the support over the years, closing this chapter of S.W.A.T. with pride in what they accomplished.