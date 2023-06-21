S.W.A.T: Will there be a season 7 of procedural action drama? Here's what we know about Shemar Moore starrer

American procedural action drama television series S.W.A.T. has been popular among fans ever since its premiere back in 2017. Based on the 1975 show and the 2003 film of the same name, the Shemar Moore starrer was canceled by CBS ahead of the season six finale, much to the disappointment of netizens. But the fans have nothing to worry about because their enthusiasm might have brought back their favorite show. Keep reading to know more.

Will there be a season 7 of S.W.A.T?

CBS has officially renewed S.W.A.T. or a season seven after the 2017 series was announced to be canceled ahead of its season six finale. A new streaming deal made the popular series available to stream on Netflix, and this led to S.W.A.T. reaching the eighth position on the Nielsen streaming rankings with over 625 million minutes viewed. The increase in viewers and the uproar by fans regarding the cancelation led to CBS reverting their decision.

S.W.A.T. was renewed for a seventh and final season of 13 episodes in an attempt to "give closure" to the show's storylines and characters. The official statement claimed that CBS "listened to their viewers and their outpouring of passion" for the hit series. S.W.A.T. also became the number-one series on Netflix after its first five seasons were made available on the streaming service. While fans were happy to get another season, they were not happy with season seven being the final one or the episodes having been cut from 22 to 13.

S.W.A.T. 7 release date, synopsis, and cast

There is no official release date for the final season of S.W.A.T. but the renewal statement gave a vague timeline stating it will air during the 2023-2024 broadcast year. The synopsis of the Emmy Award-nominated series reads, "In his hometown of Los Angeles, a sergeant is tasked with leading an elite team of officers and defusing deadly tensions in his community." Shemar Moore plays Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson, a native and the leader of the Los Angeles Police Department's Special Weapons and Tactics division.

Other cast members of S.W.AT. include Alex Russell as Jim Street, Lina Esco as Christina Alonso, Kenny Johnson as Dominique Luca, Jay Harrington as David Kay, David Lim as Victor Tan, and Patrick St. Esprit as Robert Hicks. It first premiered on November 2, 2017, on CBS. Created by Aaron Rahsaan Thomas and Shawn Ryan, the show exists in the same universe as the FX crime drama series The Shield, which is also created by Ryan.

