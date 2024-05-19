Sabrina Carpenter And Jake Gyllenhaal Team Up For Bloody Scooby-Doo Reboot In Saturday Night Live Season 49 Finale Skit

Sabrina Carpenter has been working late because she's the singer at SLN season 49 finale. And Jake Gyllenhaal is the host closing the longest-running American sketch comedy live show before it breaks for the summer.

The 49th season of Saturday Night Live (SNL), highlighted by an unexpected and gory Scooby-Doo twist, ended with actor Jake Gyllenhaal as a guest host and a performance by Sabrina Carpenter. Despite fans’ tempered expectations given that the much anticipated 50th anniversary season is upon us, SNL was still able to have some standout moments.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Sabrina Carpenter's Scooby-Doo skit takes a dark turn

One of the best sketches of the finale reimagined Scooby-Doo in a darker than usual way. Along with her breathtaking Espresso performance, Sabrina is also seen in this SNL skit titled Scooby Doo and the Mystery of the Shadow Phantom. The official description of the dark comedy skit states, "Things go off the rails as Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo (Jake Gyllenhaal, Sabrina Carpenter, Sarah Sherman, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes) attempt to solve a mystery."

Jake Gyllenhaal embodied Fred while Sabrina Carpenter slayed as Daphne. Sarah Sherman played the role of Velma alongside Mikey Day's Shaggy and Andrew Dismukes. The sketch followed the Scooby-Doo gang as they investigated a mystery in a haunted house. Upon catching the mystery man, Fred accidentally rips off his face and chaos ensues. Carpenter's Daphne hilariously suggests they should "put the face in a bowl of dry rice." This routine light-heartedness soon turned violent when Fred (Gyllenhaal) pulled out a gun. The situation kept escalating until all that could end it was just Scooby adding another surprising yet funny spin on this well-known plot.

Saturday Night Live is gearing up for its 50th anniversary in 2025

Plans for significant celebrations for SNL’s 50th anniversary in 2025 are already underway as the show gears up for it. This live primetime special will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2025 during the celebratory weekend which shall be dedicated to honoring the longest-running show on television. There will be a three-hour long primetime special on the very day.

American Television staple SNL will hold this landmark event in recognition of its own impact and legacy throughout these years. Last year SNL creator Lorne Michaels confirmed his participation in forthcoming festivities; “We’re doing the 50th anniversary show in February of ’25 so I will definitely be there for that, and definitely be there until that,” he hinted at extensive preparations for the event while speaking with Entertainment Tonight.

Main cast members of SNL season 49 include Kenan Thompson, Colin Jost, Michael Che, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Punkie Johnson, Bowen Yang, Sarah Sherman, and James Austin Johnson. Not only did the Season 49 finale provide an unforgettable ending to the season but also prepared viewers for upcoming festivities celebrating its golden jubilee where more fun awaits audience members.

