Sabrina Carpenter Announces Dates for Upcoming Short n’ Sweet Tour in North American Arena; Check Out List of Venues and More

Sabrina Carpenter has announced the dates for her upcoming tour of Short n' Sweet in the North American Arena. Taking it to her Instagram account, the musician dropped a poster that included the months and the venues where she would be performing.

Apart from the announcement of the dates, the Espresso crooner also expressed her excitement for the tour in her caption, where she wrote, "You asked and we listened!!!"

She further added, "So excited to announce an additional leg of the Short n' Sweet Tour—coming back to a few select cities this fall! New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto and Pittsburgh (for taxes🤍) with special guests @oliviadeano, @ravynlenae & @instagramber."

The musician continued in her caption, "Once again—make sure to head to @TeamSabrina for sign-up info & first access to the Team Sabrina presale, which starts Tuesday, March 4 at 12 PM local. @cashapp cardholders also get early access to tickets."

Carpenter ended her post by stating that this will be her last Short n’ Sweet tour in the U.S., and she will next be performing in Europe.

As for the venues that the Grammy-winning singer will perform, scroll down to get the complete list:

Pittsburgh- October 23-24

New York- October 29-31 and November 1

Nashville- November 4-5

Toronto- November 10-11

Los Angeles- November 20, 22-23

Amidst her tour, the young musician bagged her first two Grammy Awards in the categories of Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance.

During her acceptance speech, the singer got overwhelmed with emotions and said, "I'm still out of breath from the performance, so I really was not expecting this."

Sabrina Carpenter also thanked her collaborators, friends, and family.