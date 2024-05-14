Sabrina Carpenter Celebrates 25th Birthday Bash By BF Barry Keoghan With Leonardo DiCaprio Meme-Inspired Cake

Sabrina Carpenter celebrated her 25th birthday with a star-studded bash and a hilarious cake. On Saturday, May 11, the Espresso singer's boyfriend, actor Barry Keoghan, threw her a party at DUMBO House in Brooklyn with about 100 friends, including rapper Ice Spice.

Furthermore, the birthday venue was decorated with blue, yellow, and white balloons, creating a festive atmosphere. Guests enjoyed a spread of different food options and savored a specially curated drink menu. Notably, the menu featured espresso martinis, likely a tribute to Carpenter's latest single, Espresso, which has achieved impressive success and is currently holding the No. 2 position on the Billboard Global 200 chart.

More details about Sabrina Carpenter's meme themed cake for her birthday

Ice Spice shared a video on her Instagram for Carpenter's birthday where she blew out the candles on her cake, which featured a meme photo of Leonardo DiCaprio. On the cake, one of the actor's selfies is changed to look like a Snapchat message. It said, "Nooo, don't turn 25 [you're] so sexy aha."

The meme was a play off of a recurring joke about the actor's love life—specifically, that he doesn't date women over the age of 25.According to the source, Carpenter blew out her candles before sharing a sweet kiss with Keoghan.

More details about Ssbrina Carpenter's birthday bash

The message on Sabrina's cake was a nod to Espresso, featuring the lyrics: "Is it that sweet? I guess so!" Moreover, the star received sweet wishes from her close members, including Carpenter's sister Sarah, who left a comment, nodding to the song's lyrics, writing: "ur partying late cuz it’s ur BIRTHDAY." (The song's lyrics are, "I'm working late 'cause I'm a singer.")

Meanwhile, Saturday also served as Keoghan and Carpenter's first birthday celebration together since they went public with their relationship earlier this year. Just last week, the pair posed next to each other at the top of the Met Gala stairs before entering the green carpet of the event.

