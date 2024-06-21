Sabrina Carpenter Criticized For Playing Minimum Wage Worker For Espresso Marketing Tactic

After Sabrina Carpenter’s songs Nonsense, Feather, and others from the album Emails I Can’t Send went viral, the songstress achieved a new feat in her career. Now, she is trending everywhere, from Billboard to millions of people’s hearts, with tracks like Espresso and Please Please Please.

Carpenter is currently headlining everywhere with her tours and concerts. She recently performed on the BBC Radio, Capital FM, and SNL. However, her last promotional campaign for Espresso, where she worked as a barista, created quite a buzz on the internet. It brought a lot of criticism to the pop star and divided the online community.

Sabrina Carpenter’s recent campaign as a barista

Amid the recently released hit song Espresso going strong among her fans, Sabrina Carpenter went ahead to actually work as a barista for a coffee shop, Blank Street, in London. The shop’s official Instagram handle shared a few pictures of Sabrina looking gorgeous in a jumpsuit sitting on the counter.

Sharing the images, Blank Street wrote in the caption, “She’s working late because she’s a baristaaaa.” They further added, “Thanks @sabrinacarpenter for popping by Charlotte St and serving up some me espressos.”

Sabrina Carpenter receives hate comments

As the pictures and videos have made their way to the internet, it gained the attention of online users. One of them commented, “A billionaire cosplaying as the working class? I’m a fan but I just can’t support this.” Another tweet reads, “the worst gimmick a celebrity can possibly do.”

Another user wrote, “Rich people cosplaying as minimum wage workers is the corniest shit in the world,” while another person echoed the same mindset with a comment that reads, “So cute and wholesome when a celebrity cosplays a minimum wage worker as a publicity stunt then goes back to living a life of ultimate privilege.”

This is not the first time that a celebrity has been accused of doing something like this in the past. There are numerous examples where the stars have been criticized. One person even suggested, “I feel like Blank Street could have just created a fun Espresso drink in her honor instead of having her go pretend to be a barista in a Fendi two-piece with workers who get paid pennies. This is always weird.”

But Sabrina Carpenter didn’t receive all the hate. Some people expressed positive thoughts on this campaign. One wrote, “Usually I hate on celebrities when they do shit like this BUT to be fair her song is literally called espresso like this makes sense right.” While another tweeted, “See I’m not usually a fan of celebrities cosplaying service jobs for a day but she literally has the song of the summer and it’s called Espresso… We will allow it.”

Whatever the publicity stunt was, don’t stop to groove on Espresso. Congratulations, Sabrina Carpenter for such a huge hit. What are your thoughts on the song?

