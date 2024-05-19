Sabrina Carpenter Makes Her SNL Musical Guest Star Debut With Hit Singles Expresso, Medley Of Nonsense, And Feather

Sabrina Carpenter dazzles in the SNL season 49 finale!

On May 18, the singer made her Saturday Night Live musical guest star debut and performed her hit singles Expresso, Nonsense, and Feather. In a true Sabrina fashion, she slid in a lyric change in honor of her SNL debut! The show was hosted by actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

Sabrina Carpenter performs Expresso on SNL

Carpenter started her performance with Expresso in a red minidress at a bar-themed set. It was followed by a medley of her hit numbers Feather and Nonsense. While singing Feather —which is about getting over a breakup—she changes the lyric to “I am on SNL and you are not.” That’s indeed a savage Sabrina!

Her latest single, Expresso, was released on April 12 and has been on the Billboard Hot 100 chart since then, peaking at no. 4 last week. Her other chart-topping songs include Skin, Nonsense, and Feather.

ALSO READ: What's Sabrina Carpenter's Dating History? Everything To Know About Her Past Relationships

Sabrina Carpenter’s upcoming shows

The Nonsense singer has been performing with bestie and fellow pop star Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour as part of its supporting act. The Shake It Off singer has addressed Carpenter as a “sweet angel princess” in one of the announcements.

The duo was on the road from August 2023 to March 2024 and has parted ways to pursue to do their own thing. Swift is currently on the European leg of her tour, which Carpenter is unfortunately not part of.

However, she will be performing more of her own shows in the coming months. After the SNL performance on Saturday, she will perform at BBC Big Weekend in Stockwood Park on May 26th. The Feather singer will grace the iconic Wembley Stadium stage for the Capital Summertime Ball 2024 on June 16th.

ALSO READ: Where Did Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan First Meet? Here's What The Reports Claims