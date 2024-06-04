Sabrina Carpenter Opens Up About Her New Album 'Short n' Sweet’; Here's All You Need To Know

Sabrina Carpenter, who has made waves with catchy tunes like Espresso, has just announced that her new album, Short n' Sweet, is on the way! Fans are buzzing with excitement for its August 23 release, and Carpenter has given them a sneak peek into what's next for her musical journey, as per ELLE.

What to expect from this new album by Sabrina Carpenter

Carpenter's album title, Short n' Sweet, plays on her petite frame of 4'11". Fans got a sense of the album's vibe from billboards that teased her height. Carpenter is described on her website's preorder page as a "pocket-sized pop star with a larger-than-life artistic presence."

Carpenter's summer anthem, Espresso, will serve as the album's first single. While the tracklist and total number of songs are still unknown, the mystery only heightens the excitement for what's to come.

Second single tease

Fans were ecstatic when Carpenter hinted at a second single, set for release on Thursday, June 6. Her teasing kept everyone waiting for the surprise, and a teaser for the new song added fuel to the fire on June 2. The excitement is palpable as fans await what Carpenter has in store.

In a candid interview with Cosmopolitan, Carpenter discussed her creative journey and hinted at what's next in her career. Despite her musical success, she admitted to being drawn to acting, expressing envy while watching movies and live performances. Carpenter hinted at changes in her songwriting style as she reflected on her personal development.

Fans can't contain their excitement for Short n' Sweet, knowing Carpenter's knack for catchy tunes and heartfelt lyrics will captivate audiences once more. Carpenter pushes herself to new heights with each new project, constantly evolving and leaving her mark on the music industry.

Keep an eye out for further updates on Sabrina Carpenter's musical journey as it unfolds. And don't forget to mark your calendars for August 23, when Short n' Sweet will be released, it'll be something special!

