Sabrina Carpenter Performs Stripped-Back Version Of Chappell Roan’s Good Luck, Babe! With An Acoustic Twist

Sabrina Carpenter is a Chapell Roan fan!

The Expresso hit-maker delivered a sensational Good Luck, Babe! cover on the BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. The singer played with tempos throughout the performance, which became the highlight of her rendition!

Sabrina Carpenter covers Chappell Roan’s song with a twist

On Tuesday, June 18, Carpenter performed at the BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge and covered Chappell’s hit song Good Luck, Babe! The Nonsense singer looked chic in a matching pink top and shorts paired with her iconic platform heels as she sang, “It's fine, it's cool, You can say that we are nothing, but you know the truth,” in a stripped-back version.

In the second verse, she amped up the tempo to the original song, only to return to the acoustic version for the bridge. She also performed her latest hits, Expresso and Please Please Please.

When asked about the cover song choice, the singer admitted that she’s been listening to the song on a loop since it came out. “I’m a huge fan of Chappell’s and we wanted to put our own little twist on it,” she added.

Carpenter on casting Barry Keoghan in her music video

Please Please Please let’s discuss Barry Keoghan being cast in the music video! Carpenter seems to be on the lucky streak as she continues delivering hits stuck in people’s heads.

In an interview with People, when asked about casting her boyfriend in the music video, she said, "I'm a great casting director," then joked about having him “audition” for the role. Although the singer has not publicly spoken about Keoghan or referred to him as her boyfriend, she spoke about him playing the reckless convict lover.

Advertisement

“I liked the idea of falling in love with a convict and being shocked and embarrassed every time he commits crimes. I was sooo lucky to get Barry Keoghan in the video ’cause he is just magic on screen,” she said in an interview with Vogue last month.