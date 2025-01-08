Sabrina Carpenter Reflects on Her Best New Artist Grammy Nod After Decade-Long Career: 'Such an Honor'

Sabrina Carpenter has earned a Best New Artist nomination for the 2025 Grammy Awards after a decade-long career. The pop star, 25, has already released six albums, but it was her blockbuster single Espresso and her latest record, Short n' Sweet, that catapulted her to new heights in 2024.

Though the title of 'new artist' is quite unusual for someone with experience like hers, Carpenter takes to the recognition by considering it to be the crowning glory of steady progress during her career. The Nonsense hitmaker credits this success to several years of doing the same things and staying within her artistic vision while believing in her work ever since she first started.

The Please, Please, Please singer wrote to People, "I’ve always been true to myself and believed in my work since I was young. I’ve realized that it’s always been about the small baby steps that you take over time to get you to this point."

CEO of the Recording Academy, Harvey Mason Jr., spoke about the criterion for Best New Artist at length in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. He said, "It could be their first record; it could be their sixth record. To me, this feels like a time when our best new artists have broken through and become nationally prominent and are doing amazing work."

Besides Best New Artist, Sabrina Carpenter has received several other major nominations at the Grammys, such as Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year. All of these mark some of the many goals she pursued since childhood, which is part of the journey to this milestone in her career, and she considers them as "such an honor."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sabrina Carpenter Impresses Shania Twain With That Don’t Impress Me Much Cover Tribute At Her Short n' Sweet Tour