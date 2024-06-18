Sabrina Carpenter Reveals Being ‘Very, Very Communicative’ With Taylor Swift About Her SKIMS Campaign Shoot

Sabrina Carpenter knows how to keep her personal and professional life separate!

The Expresso hit-maker recently addressed speculation about her participation in Kim Kardashian’s brand campaign. Considering that Carpenter is besties with Taylor Swift, who has an infamous history with the SKIMS owner, fans were shocked by the collaboration. However, the Maroon singer didn’t care!

Sabrina Carpenter addresses online speculation after her SKIMS collab

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the Nonsense singer, 25, revealed that her friend and tourmate did not have a problem with her collab with Kardashian. "I’ve been very, very communicative with her about that situation, and I just love her so much and support her till the end," she said.

The singer added that her hectic work schedule doesn’t let her tune into “every little thing,” so the netizens should chill out with the speculations. Carpenter had a 90s-inspired photoshoot for the brand’s April campaign.

In a statement, she talked about the shoot and said she “loved the femininity of the whole creative [shoot].” The Feather singer also revealed her love for the delicacy of Stretch Lace and its feel on the skin.

“Every piece I wore was super flattering and so comfortable, which, of course, is always a given with SKIMS!" she added.

Carpenter has been a Swiftie for years

No matter what the young pop star does in her professional life, she will always be a fan and friend of Swift. Before her rise to fame, the Please Please Please singer did a cover of the latter’s song White Horse in 2008.

The friendship between the two pop stars blossomed, and Carpenter was the opening show at Swift’s Eras Tour in June 2023. She also attended one of the Kansas City Chiefs games with the Shake It Off singer, who was there to support her beau Chief’s tight end, Travis Kelce.

“We’re very, very verbal with each other about our mutual love and admiration,” Carpenter told Rolling Stone of Swift. “I hold her to such a different echelon." The besties were last spotted vibing at Coachella 2024 with Kelce and Barry Keoghan.

Swift released the songs Cassandra and ThanK you aIMee from her latest album, Tortured Poet’s Department, which addressed her infamous beef with Kardashian with a poetic twist.

