Sabrina Carpenter Shares BTS Glimpses of 2025 Grammys After-Party; Posts Snaps With Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and More

Sabrina Carpenter, who won her first Grammy Awards last weekend, shared a series of film photographs from her celebratory night.

The singer took home awards for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2025 Grammy Awards on February 3. Carpenter posted her photos on Instagram on Friday, February 7, captioning them, "film from Sunday :)".

Her pictures include moments with fellow artists like Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, Chappell Roan, and Beyoncé. She also documented her Grammys look, a backless, baby blue gown, and behind-the-scenes snapshots from the event and after-party.

Carpenter seemingly attended a Grammys after-party with Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, Margaret Qualley, and Amber Mark. One of the pictures shows her sitting on a couch, cozying up with Swift and Antonoff. Another shot captures Swift hugging Carpenter while wearing the jacket she caught from Janelle Monáe during the Grammys ceremony.

Fans noticed the strong bond between Carpenter and Swift, as they have shared multiple moments together in recent months. Their friendship was previously highlighted during Swift's Eras Tour, where Carpenter served as an opening act in 2023.

Carpenter also included a joyful snapshot with Chappell Roan, where both singers are smiling with excitement. Roan, a rising star in the pop industry, also had a breakthrough year with her performances and music success.

Advertisement

Another standout photo features Carpenter receiving a hug from Beyoncé, who won Album of the Year at the Grammys. The moment captured the celebration of women in music, as both stars had a significant night at the awards.

Following the Grammys, Carpenter announced a deluxe edition of her album Short n' Sweet, set for release on February 14. The expanded version includes a remix of Please Please Please featuring Dolly Parton, along with four bonus tracks: 15 Minutes, Couldn't Make It Any Harder, Busy Woman, and Bad Reviews.

The original Short n' Sweet debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in August 2024. The album's success was fueled by hit singles like Please Please Please, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Are Served 'London Boy' Drinks on Their Girls' Night Out; Did Former Approve it?