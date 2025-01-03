Sabrina Carpenter Shares Cheeky New Year’s Resolution: 'No More D**k Jokes, It's...'

Sabrina Carpenter ushered in 2025 with her trademark humor, poking fun at herself through the viral New Year’s resolution tradition on Instagram. “New year’s resolution no more d**k jokes it’s gonna be really hard,” the Nonsense singer quipped, making light of the double entendre.

The caption accompanied several shots of the pop star dressed as a winter wonderland fashionista without compromising on coziness. Carpenter’s post garnered nearly 2 million likes in under two hours.

The comments section of her post was filled with fans joining in on the fun, with one user writing, “You can make it. For at least five minutes, I know you can.”

This isn’t the first time Carpenter has showcased her quirky side. During her Short n’ Sweet tour last year, the singer made suggestive gestures and gave a playful twist to the bridges of her already bold songs more than one time.

Carpenter is coming off a very eventful year, which included her tracks Espresso and Please Please Please topping music charts worldwide. The latter song, featuring her then-boyfriend Barry Keoghan, even earned her a Billboard No. 1 spot.

Keoghan and Carpenter broke up toward the end of 2024, with infidelity rumors swirling around the Saltburn actor.

Elsewhere, Carpenter made the most of the opportunity to open for Taylor Swift during the record-breaking Eras Tour, which concluded on December 8. She also scored a Best New Artist nomination at the 2025 Grammy Awards, along with nods in major categories like Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Pop Solo Album.

Carpenter will soon embark on the European leg of her aforementioned tour.

