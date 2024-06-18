Sabrina Carpenter Shares Heartfelt Post As She Performs At Wembley Stadium For First Time: 'You’Ve Been So Good to Me UK'

Sabrina Carpenter, 25 seems unstoppable at the current stage of her career. The Espresso song by Carpenter took over the internet due to its catchy lines and interesting beats. The singer really made a mark in the minds of the audience with this song.

Sabrina Carpenter unlocked her new experience as she graced the stage of Wembley Stadium. The songstress shared a heartfelt Instagram post to reflect on the same. Read ahead to know more.

Sabrina Carpenter shares a heartfelt post

The Because I Liked A Boy singer took to her Instagram to post about her Wembley Stadium performance. The carousel post consisted of pictures of her performing on stage, her outfits, the stadium filled with the audience, and a video that showed a snippet of her powerful performance.

In the caption, she wrote, “Brina’s first wembleyyyy thank you @capitalofficial for having us at your summertime ball.” The singer added that 80,000 people singing along with her did not feel real. She ended the caption by writing, “you’ve been so good to me UK thank you!!!!”

Many of her fans who attended her show expressed in the comments section that the performance by the singer was amazing. Others who missed the show wished they had attended it. A platform user wrote, “I wish I was at Wembley.”

Netizens talk about Sabrina Carpenter’s participation in SKIMS collaboration

Advertisement

The 25-year-old vocalist became a prime topic of discussion due to her collaboration with Kim Kardashian for her SKIMS brand.

Netizens mostly talked about it as Carpenter, who is a Swiftie and also friends with Taylor Swift, collaborated with Kim. Taylor and the reality show star allegedly have a beef. Carpenter addressed this speculation during her interview with Rolling Stone.

She said that the Out Of The Woods singer does not have any problem with Carpenter’s SKIMS collab. She said, “I’ve been very, very communicative with her about that situation, and I just love her so much and support her till the end.”

While talking about her shoot for Kim’s brand, the Nonsense singer said that she “loved the femininity” of the entire shoot. Carpenter did not shy away while talking about the brand. The singer spoke about her love of stretchy lace and how it feels on the skin.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sabrina Carpenter To Soon Release Espresso Flavored Ice Cream After Song's Massive Success; Deets