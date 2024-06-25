Sabrina Carpenter Silences Critic As Please Please Please Tops Billboard Hot 100 Chart: Details Inside

It's Sabrina Carpenter’s world. We're just living in it. The Espresso singer celebrated her first-ever Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 courtesy of her follow-up single to Espresso, titled Please Please Please, on Monday, June 24, by dragging a keyboard critic and putting him in his place.

Carpenter clapped back at the online troll by posting a screenshot of the chart ranking in parallel to his commentary. “I don't think I've ever seen someone fumble a second single this hard. my goodness,” read the criticism posted on X earlier this month. The singer, 25, replied with the aforementioned screengrab and a playful message that read, “I’m a grateful grateful grateful girl.”

Sabrina Carpenter earns first-ever Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 with Please Please Please

The song is Carpenter’s first No. 1 in her decade-long career. Espresso, the first single from her upcoming album Short n’ Sweet, also landed at No. 4 on this week’s Hot 100 ranking and peaked at No. 3 earlier this month.

The music video, which featured Sabrina Carpenter’s real-life boyfriend, Barry Keoghan, helped Please Please Please propel to the top of the acclaimed music ranking chart. The entrancing rhythm that caught on quickly on TikTok, Instagram, and other social media platforms also helped the song become a fan favorite shortly after Espresso, pushing it closer to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song is produced by frequent Taylor Swift collaborator Jack Antonoff. It's co-written by Amy Allen, and Laura Sisk is credited for sound engineering.

In a separate social media post, Carpenter thanked her collaborators for their contributions on the single.

‘Good things come in three’s’ — Sabrina Carpenter, thanks Please Please Please collaborators

Sharing the Billboard Hot 100 ranking to her Instagram on Monday, Carpenter wrote, “MY FIRST #1 on the @billboard HOT 100!!!!!! And Espresso at #4..I’m very immensely grateful so I will surely always remember this day for the rest of my life!”

The Feathers singer continued: "@jackabtonoff, @amyallen i deeply love this song and i love you both!!! I love our pitchy claps!!!!! I love @sharp_stick !!!! good things come in three’s.”

Carpenter did not forget to thank her fans in the post. “thank you everyone who's listened and it made it so much fun to have these songs out in the world. more to come soon,” she concluded.

Other tracks to make it to the top 10 position on the Billboard Hot 100 charts this week are: I Had Some Help (Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen), A Bar Song (Tipsy) by Shaboozey, Million Dollar Baby (Tommy Richman), Not Like Us (Kendrick Lamar), Too Sweet (Hozier), Beautiful Things (Benson Boone), Lose Control (Teddy Swims), and Birds Of A Feather (Billie Eilish).

