Sabrina Carpenter ‘Skirts Around’ Question About Boyfriend Barry Keoghan in Her Classic Sassy Style

Sabrina Carpenter’s fame is rapidly rising as she leaps ahead on the professional front. The singer is unstoppable and is not just limiting her career trajectory to singing and acting. She recently collaborated with Van Leeuwen for an Espresso-flavored ice cream to promote her highly viral track!

Many of her fans are always eager to know about her personal life. The sudden interest in her dating life comes after her link-up with actor Barry Keoghan. In a recent interview, the Nonsense hitmaker subtly dodged the question when she was asked about her romance with him.

Sabrina Carpenter Dodges question about romance with Barry Keoghan

During her interview with Rolling Stone, she was asked if she would refer to The Banshees of Inisherin actor as her boyfriend. To which Carpenter said, “How do I skirt around this question?”

The songstress said, “The (dating) pool is the pool,” adding that when one meets people who are authentic, brilliant, and amazing in every way that is what one does.

The songstress added that she writes songs about how she exactly feels so she cannot be surprised that people show interest in who and what are these songs about. She said, “That’s something that comes with the territory.”

Many of Carpenter's fans are always eager to know about news related to her and the actor’s relationship status. Especially during this year’s Coachella, both were seen enjoying the festival. Adding to all that, her alleged beau starred in her newly released song titled Please Please Please’s music video.

Sabrina Carpenter talks about her success after the release of her single Espresso

During her conversation with the publication, she spoke about the fame she garnered after her single Espresso became a viral hit. The hitmaker revealed her mother saying to her, "Do you feel crazy right now?”

The songstress further shared that the song was inspired after her getaway to Crêperie, France. She expressed that she decided to put that “burden” on people.

Carpenter spoke about the people she worked with on her hit song including Steph Jones, Amy Allen, and Julian Burnetta. She said that she “honed” on the people who she really loves creating music with.

