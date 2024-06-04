Sabrina Carpenter To Release Her Sixth Studio Album Short n’ Sweet In August; CHECK OUT Details

Sabrina Carpenter will add another ‘feather’ to her cap!

After taking over the music charts with her latest bop, Expresso, the singer announced a brand new album, Short n’ Sweet, which will be released on August 23. This album will be her sixth full-length studio album!

The Nonsense singer took to Instagram to make the “special” announcement. The post showed a picture of Carpenter in a sultry dress, posing sideways with a red lipstick mark on her shoulder. “I am so excited to announce my brand new album ‘Short n’ Sweet’ coming in August,” she wrote in the caption.

She promised that the project would be as special for the audience as it was for her. “Also have a surprise coming for you on Thursday night so keep an eye out,” Carpenter added.

Carpenter ruling over the Singles music charts

The pop star made the biggest debut of her career with the single Expresso, which became an instant chart-topper and earned a Platinum certification. The song is still topping the UK and US charts and is certainly one of those earworms that will remain iconic through time.

Carpenter was also seen on the Saturday Night Live season final as the musical guest star, checking another box on her ‘first times’ list. Her fifth studio album, Emails I Can’t Send, was released last year and became one of her highest-charting albums to this date. The LP had a song called Nonsense, which became a fan favorite.

Carpenter also had fun performing that song and changing the outros at every performance. Last, she was seen on the road with Taylor Swift as part of the Eras Tour opening act in South America and Australia. She also performed at this year’s Coachella and sang Expresso for the first time on a live show.