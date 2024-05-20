Sabrina Carpenter's 'Adele Thinks About Me In Bed' Tweet Over Latter Praising Espresso Song Leaves Fans In Splits

Sabrina Carpenter, 25 is one of the buzzing artists on the current music scene. The actress and singer is not just known for her artistry but also for having a good sense of humor.

The Internet is not getting enough of Carpenter’s hit Espresso song. And it seems that it's not just the netizens but also Adele cannot seem to be getting over the catchy lyrics of Espresso. The Hello singer recently praised Espresso during her show. Here’s what the Grammy winner said about the song.

Sabrina Carpenter's reaction on Adele prasing Espresso

Adele graced the stage during her Las Vegas residency on May 18. As per the video posted on X by a concertgoer, the hitmaker reflected on her taking a break and postponing her residency due to being sick and to take vocal rest.

The songstress reflected that her entire body clock was not in sync. She said, "But I'm always, you know, [going] back to the hotel, in the hotel, whatever, by, sort of like, 11:10 at the latest. And then I have to warm my voice down, then I have a steam shower and things like that."

She added that as she went to bed the night before, she found herself singing, “I'm working late, 'cause I'm a singer.” The hitmaker continued singing the lines of Espresso.

She added, “That Sabrina Carpenter song! 'I can't relate to desperation.' That song is my jam!"

Adele talking about Sabrina Carpenter's song Espresso at tonights show #WeekendsWithAdele pic.twitter.com/djk7sMAyLM — Josh (@adelesjuul) May 19, 2024

This incident was reported by Pop Base on X, and none other than Sabrina Carpenter herself reacted to their X post saying, “All i read was Adele thinks about me in bed <3.

The fans on the platform were surprised to see the 25-year-old singer react on the post. Many fans also expressed their views on the situation.

Fans react to Adele praising Espresso

After the Adele's clip went viral on X, many fans took the opportunity to praise Carpenter for simply just existing. Other fans suggested that she should utilize this in her nonsense song’s outro. A fan said, “i’m sleeping late cause i’m thinking about sabrina carpenter!” Another fan shared a GIF that clearly reflected their reaction. Some fans simply said that they love her because she has a great sense of humor. Another fan said, “You are the new pop star, even Adele admires you."

Like I genuinely can’t stop watching it I’ve had that same 10 seconds on repeat every time I pick up my phone and now I’m listening to Sabrina carpenter singing it and I cant not hear Adele singing it now 😭 pic.twitter.com/mBiEpMJgfw — Lacey🪐- Adele 21/10/23 & Going 10/08/24♥️ (@adelesdarlings) May 19, 2024

The 25-year-old also took to her Instagram story and posted the video of Adele praising Espresso. She captioned the story saying, "Umm guys an someone check on me."

Carpenter recently appeared on the season 49 finale of Saturday Night Live with Jake Gyllenhaal. The actress's acting skills shone as she performed in a hilarious skit during the finale. She also set the stage on fire with her musical performance. She performed her hits Espresso, Medley of Nonsense and Feather.

