Sabrina Carpenter's New Single Please Please Please From Upcoming Album Features BF Barry Keoghan, And We're Squealing

Sabrina Carpenter recruited her boyfriend for the second single from her upcoming album Short n’ Sweet.

The singer, who is already riding on the success wave of Espresso, the first single from her said album released in April, dropped Please Please Please on Thursday, June 6, with visuals directed by Bardia Zeinali and starring her real-life boyfriend and actor Barry Keoghan.

“Please, please, please don't bring me to tears when I just did my makeup so nice,” the pop star croons on the track accompanying the visuals of Carpenter collecting Keoghan from jail multiple times for crimes including robbing a bank and getting in fights with other men. She, at last, handcuffs him to a chair and duct tapes his mouth. “Heartbreak is one thing; my ego’s another,” Carpenter sings in the song’s chorus, adding, “I beg you, don't embarrass me, motherf***er. Please, please, please.”

Jack Antonoff, the Bleachers lead singer and Taylor Swift’s frequent collaborator, produced the song.

Watch Sabrina Carpenter’s Please Please Please MV HERE — When does the album come out?

Earlier this week, Carpenter announced that her sixth album Short n’ Sweet will be dropping on August 23, expressing that this project is very special to her and she hopes will bring something special to her fans as well. Espresso, the first single from the album, currently sits at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, having once risen as high as No. 4.

Advertisement

Carpenter's last album, Emails I Can’t Send, featuring songs like Nonsense, Feather, and more, came out in 2022 and reached No. 23 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan's relationship

After months and months of speculation and buzz, Carpenter and Barry Keoghan made their relationship red carpet official at the 2024 Met Gala. Keoghan is often seen supporting the Feather singer at her concerts and other performances.

The duo were first linked together in December 2023 after their respective splits from Shawn Mendes and Alyson Sandro.

ALSO READ: Where Did Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan First Meet? Here's What The Reports Claims