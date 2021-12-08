Sacha Baron Cohen & Isla Fisher celebrate their 20th anniversary with heartwarming tributes for each other

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher are celebrating 20 years of togetherness and the couple decided to spread the love on social media with heartfelt posts. Both Isla and Sacha took to Instagram to share adorable photos with each other as they penned a sweet anniversary post for one another along with a heartwarming quote of Winnie the Pooh.

Taking to Instagram, Isla shared a series of photos of the couple enjoying some cute moments together and alongside the same wrote, "Happy Anniversary. 20 YEARS. If there ever comes a day when we can't be together keep me in your heart. I'll stay there forever, Winnie the Pooh."

Sacha also dropped the same photos shared by his wife and added a bit of a funny message in the captions as he wrote, "Happy Anniversary. 20 YEARS

If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together keep me in your heart. I’ll stay there forever, Winnie the Pooh. Happy Anniversary my love. I’m writing this rather than getting you a card. Our duration is largely due to our location - after all Hollywood is the bastion of lengthy marriages."

Check out Sacha Baron Cohen's post here:

Not only fans but also the couple's industry friends wished them on their special day. While Jeremy Renner commented with clapping hands emoji on Isla's post, Reese Witherspoon wrote, "What a couple of goofballs! Love yall."

Chelsea Handler, Rachel Zoe were also among others who wished Sacha and Isla on their anniversary. In a sweet message for the couple, Naomi Watt's commented, "The most perfect match!! In every way…"

ALSO READ: Isla Fisher pens a sweet birthday post for her 'babes' Sacha Baron Cohen; See post