Sacha Baron Cohen Leaves THIS Sweet Message on Ex-Wife Isla Fisher’s Valentine’s Day Post Amid Divorce; See Here

Sacha Baron Cohen and his ex-wife, Isla Fisher, engaged in a flirty exchange amid their ongoing divorce proceedings. The actor and Fisher were married for 13 years before calling it quits. Though the couple has parted ways, they have ensured that bitterness does not prevail between them.

On Valentine’s Day, Fisher posted a picture of herself in a pink dress on Instagram. Seizing the opportunity, Baron Cohen commented, “Stunning photoshoot.”

Fisher was quick to reply with a “Thank you.” This exchange marked their first public interaction following the divorce. Meanwhile, fans of the duo enjoyed the fun back-and-forth between Cohen and Isla .

Regarding their divorce announcement, the pair took to social media and shared a statement: "After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down."

The duo continued, stating, "In 2023, we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy."

The actor-comedian and Isla Fisher first met in 2001, and after three years of dating, the couple got engaged. They tied the knot in 2010 and welcomed three children during their 13 years of marriage.

In a conversation with The Sunday Times, Wedding Daze actress Fisher shared, "I've learned so much about myself in the process." She further added, "I never imagined my family being separated, but we are committed and loving parents."

Advertisement

Following their split, Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have been co-parenting their children.