Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat documentary highlights ‘the danger of President Trump’s administration’

Sacha Baron Cohen opens up about his documentary Borat, and why its essential to make movies like this today.

Sacha Baron Cohen recently opened up about returning to his role as Borat in his 2006 documentary Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation. During a chat with Variety, the actor spoke about the Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and why he felt the need to reintroduce the character, especially today when he is seeing the dangers he saw threatening the US democracy.

The actor told the magazine that he felt democracy was in danger and he felt people’s lives were in peril, which is why he felt compelled to finish the movie. Despite the global pandemic, and delays with the film crew, the 49-year-old actor was determined to finish the movie after seeing how President Trump handled COVID-19. Sacha even said that the movie was about “the danger of Trump and Trumpism,” Sacha explained. The actor also stated that coronavirus showed how lethal and harmful his presidency could be for US citizens.

He added that rather than avoiding the COVID 19 in US history, he felt that the movie should highlight the challenges the people faced during this challenging time, especially under the President Trump administration. He added that while Borat is a fake character, the problems the film shows will be real. He concluded: “If we got people to take their masks off, it would be a fake character in a fake world, in a manipulated world, so the basis of the comedy wouldn’t work.”

