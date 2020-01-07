Sacha Baron Cohen takes a dig at Mark Zuckerberg for 'spreading Nazi propaganda'

Sacha Baron Cohen took a dig at the social media platform's founder. He also said that Mark Zuckerberg has imaginary friends.

The British actor and comedian Sacha Baron Cohen took a dig at Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg at the Golden Globes 2020. The Hollywood actor accused Mark Zuckerberg of 'spreading Nazi propaganda.' As per the latest news reports, Sacha Baron Cohen did not stop his scathing attack, he also said that Mark Zuckerberg was naive and is like a misguided child. The Dictator actor Sacha Baron Cohen took the stage at the 2020 Golden Globes to introduce Taika Waititi film Jojo Rabbit. This film featured Scarlett Johansson in the lead.

Sacha Baron Cohen while introducing the film took a dig at the social media platform's founder. He also said that Mark Zuckerberg has imaginary friends. He further mentioned the film 'The Social Network' stating that the misguided child spreading Nazi propaganda was the old introduction for the film. This is not the first time when the actor has spoken so openly about the social media platforms. Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues star also made a severe attack on the social media platforms while he gave his speech at the Anti-Defamation League’s summit called Never Is Now Summit.

He also goes on to say that all the negativity and violence is been spread by a bunch of web companies to help their propaganda machine. Sacha Baron Cohen also wrote an opinion piece in The Washington Post where he wrote about Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and his ignorant attitude towards the rules and regulations on content that goes up on his social sharing platform.

