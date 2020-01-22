Sacked Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan sues Recording Academy, says was ousted for uncovering 'Boys' Club'

Deborah Dugan in her complaint mentioned about her clashes with powerful men at the academy in just five months since she took over.

The much-awaited and the biggest music night is only a few days away but Grammys 2020 is embroiled in a controversy like no other. The Recording Academy, which conducts the Grammy Awards, sacked former CEO Deborah Dugan just days before the awards night. Now, Dugan has sued the Recording Academy and alleged that she was removed for exposing the misconduct going on at the academy. In a complaint to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Dugan revealed the misconduct involved sexual harassment, improper voting procedures and conflicts of interest among academy board members.

According to a report in The New York Times, Dugan in her complaint mentioned about her clashes with powerful men at the academy in just five months since she took over. She claimed that her predecessor, Neil Portnow, was accused of rape by an artist. Dugan alleged that board members were supposed to vote for a bonus for Portnow even though they had not b0een told about the accusation.

Not just that, Dugan also revealed that she herself witnessed unwanted sexual advances from Joel Katz, a powerful industry lawyer who represents the Grammys. She alleged that these forms of sexual misconduct behaviours were made possible due to the mentality of the 'boys' club' and 'approach to governance at the Academy.'

Deborah Dugan, Alicia Keys and Harvey Mason Jr who has now taken over as the interim chief.

The Academy revealed that they are currently investigating Dugan's claims. However, it also shot back and said, "It is curious that Ms. Dugan never raised these grave allegations until a week after legal claims were made against her personally by a female employee who alleged Ms. Dugan had created a ‘toxic and intolerable’ work environment and engaged in ‘abusive and bullying conduct.’”

Well, the Grammys buzz has definitely begun.

