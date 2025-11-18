Sadie Sink to Join Avengers: Doomsday After Stranger Things and Spiderman: Brand New Day Gigs, Report

Theatre actress turned mainstream star, Sadie Sink, has sunk her teeth into another major project. The 23-year-old will reportedly be joining the cast of the famed Marvel Cinematic Universe film Avengers: Doomsday, which is all set to hit the screens at the end of the next year. As per a new DEADLINE report, the actor will be heading into the London filming sometime soon.

After Stranger Things, here’s what Sadie Sink is doing next

Sadie Sink’s casting in Avengers: Doomsday is almost confirmed, thanks to new tea from a producer. “Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to open on July 31. There has been much speculation about the role Sink has in the Spidey film, and frankly, I do not know the answer, but I do know that she’ll join the cast of the next Avengers picture that shoots here in London later in 2026,” shared DEADLINE while speaking to James Bierman. Previously, The Hollywood Reporter claimed that the awaited film would start principal photography in the summer of 2026.

The Robert Downey Jr. starrer is expected to hit the theaters on December 18, 2026, as part of Phase Six of the MCU. It has already made one change to its release plans, with the previous drop being on May 1, 2026.

Meanwhile, it is known that the actress will be filming for Spider-Man: Brand New Day until the middle of December, while also currently being on a press tour with the cast of Stranger Things Season 5, in which she plays Max Mayfield. It is not currently known what role she has in the Tom Holland starrer, but expectations are high for the skilled player.

She has also been confirmed to play the part of Juliet in the famed production of Romeo & Juliet by director Robert Icke. Noah Jupe, known for his work in A Quiet Place, will be playing her star-crossed lover, Romeo.

