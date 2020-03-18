Safe Hands Challenge: After Deepika Padukone & BTS, WHO invites Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively to participate

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

After nominating Deepika Padukone, BTS and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has now reached out Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Leonardo DiCaprio to take up the challenge.

One of the best ways to combat the spread of Coronavirus is to regularly wash your hands. With the world battling the Covid-19 spread, the World Health Organization has kicked off a "Safe Hands Challenge." As part of the challenge, WHO launched released a video explaining how you should wash your hands every time. WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has been reaching out to several celebrities to take up the challenge and help educate people about the right way to wash your hands.

Last week, Dr. Tedros reached out to , Jonas and K-Pop band BTS. Now, he has reached out to several other Hollywood celebrities. This includes Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds, Gossip Girl alum Blake Lively, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio, climate and environmental activist Greta Thunberg and Ivanka Trump.

He tagged the numerous Twitter account in a two-part tweet and requested them to take part in the challenge. "I now nominate: @IvankaTrump @michaelfranti @blakelively @VancityReynolds to take the #SafeHands challenge by sharing their videos & calling on at least another 3 people to join us! Together, we can beat #COVID19!" his tweet reads.

Check out the tweets below:

I now nominate:@IvankaTrump@michaelfranti@blakelively@VancityReynolds

to take the #SafeHands challenge by sharing their videos & calling on at least another 3 people to join us! Together, we can beat #COVID19! — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 17, 2020

xXx: Xander Cage star Deepika Padukone recently took up the challenge and shared the video on Twitter. Sporting a mask, Deepika was seen showing how to wash your hands in the right way. "Thank You @DrTedros, for nominating me for the #SafeHands Challenge! #COVID19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together!" she wrote along with the video. She further nominated Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Virat Kohli.

Check out the video below:

Thank You @DrTedros, for nominating me for the #SafeHands Challenge!#COVID19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together!I further nominate @rogerfederer,@Cristiano and @imVkohli to take up this challenge! #coronavirus #StaySafe https://t.co/45glSxXkqP pic.twitter.com/7s7R4pIrrL — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 17, 2020

Have you taken up the Safe Hands Challenge yet? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: COVID 19: After Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma takes WHO's safe hands challenge; demonstrates a VIDEO

Read More