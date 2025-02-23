SAG 2025: How Are Winners for Prestigious Awards Selected? Here’s All You Need to Know Including Voting Techniques
The SAG Awards are just around the corner, with the celebrities highly anticipating the ceremony. Meanwhile, here’s how the winners are selected for the night.
The SAG Awards are set to raise their curtains in a couple of hours, as the nominees highly anticipate the ceremony. Amid the winners being announced from the stage, a long process of voting takes place at the back end of the event. The Screen Actors Guild is one of the top honors artists could bag in their career.
Meanwhile, the selection process of the winners for the night is quite different from all other award shows. While in the Oscars, different branches vote for different categories, the Golden Globes rely on the journalists, who vote extensively for the nominees in various categories.
As for the SAG Awards, the ceremony is majorly actor-driven. The SAG-AFTRA organization randomly chooses two committees, one for the movies and the other for the television series. Both the groups have 2,500 members each and all of them show diversity and new perspectives in their votes.
All of the actors, directors, and stunt doubles get to weigh in on who might take the award home. The votes are later counted, and the one with the majority in the category bags the prize as they are announced during the live taping of the ceremony.
Moreover, the SAG Awards stand unique amongst the other ceremonies, as they are strictly chosen for the actors and by the actors. The voting process also makes the event one of high prestige in the industry.
As for this year’s event, the awards will be hosted by the Nobody Wants This star, Kristen Bell. The event will go live on Monday, February 24, from the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.
