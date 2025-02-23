SAG 2025: Jane Fonda to Receive Life Achievement Award This Year; Deets

The 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards (2025) is right around the corner, and many are eager to see which celebrities will take the stage. One of the honorees this year is Jane Fonda, who will be receiving the prestigious Life Achievement Award.

Shedding light on this honor, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher shared a statement, “Jane Fonda is a trailblazer and an extraordinary talent — a dynamic force who has shaped the landscape of entertainment, advocacy, and culture with unwavering passion.”

Drescher also emphasized that the committee is recognizing Fonda not only for her artistic brilliance but also for the profound legacy of activism and empowerment she has built throughout her career.

Meanwhile, it is notable that eleven-time Emmy Award winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus will be presenting the prestigious award to the Grace and Frankie actress.

Expressing her gratitude, Jane Fonda stated, “I am deeply honored and humbled to be this year's recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award.”

She warmly acknowledged the recognition from the SAG-AFTRA union and expressed her appreciation for this distinguished honor.

She also added that the award in discussion works tirelessly to protect actors and union members, ensuring that they are treated well. “I am proud to be a member as we continue to work to protect generations of performers to come," the 80 for Brady actress concluded.

For those who do not know, Jane Fonda made her acting debut in 1960. She first appeared in the comedy movie Tall Story.

Meanwhile, it is crucial to know that the actress has also starred in films such as Barbarella, Walk on the Wild Side, Barefoot in the Park, Julia, and more.