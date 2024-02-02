SAG-AFTRA And White House Back Taylor Swift; Claim 'Dissemination Of Fake Images' Needs To Be Made Illegal

On Friday, SAG-AFTRA released a statement addressing the sexually explicit AI-generated images of Taylor Swift , which sparked strong online backlash earlier this week. Around the same time, the White House also released a statement on the matter.

The actor’s union described the deepfake images as “upsetting, harmful, and deeply concerning,” These images depicted the singer in suggestive poses, partially dressed in Kansan City Chiefs merchandise and surrounded by Chiefs fans, seemingly alluding to her relationship with Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce.

Social media platforms faced significant public anger after AI images of Swift went viral

“The development and sharing of fake explicit images– particularly those of a lewd nature–without someone’s consent should be deemed illegal,” SAG-AFTRA’s statement continued stating, “As a society, we can control and regulate these technologies, and we need to take action now to prevent the potential harm before it’s too late.”

SAG-AFTRA’s statement follows their recent agreement with studios, where safeguarding against artificial intelligence became an intense concern during their 118-say strike. The contract, signed in November, highlighted a comprehensive definition of generative AI alongside guidelines for notice, consent, and compensation for digital replicas of actors. The contract also featured a groundbreaking acknowledgment of “the significance of the human performance in motion pictures and its potential impact in employment.”

However, some members of SAG-AFTRA criticized the contract for not pushing for further protections.

How did Union express their concern over Swift’s fake explicit image going viral

On Friday, the union extended their support for the Preventing Deepfakes of Intimate Images Act, introduced by Congressman Joe Morelle, “to make sure we stop the exploitation of this nature from occurring again. We support Taylor and women everywhere who are the victims of privacy and autonomy violations through such theft,” the statement concluded.

SAG’s position was made public around the same time White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre expressed that the images of Swift were “very alarming” during a news briefing.

Jean-Pierre added, “Too often, we know that weak enforcement disproportionately affects women.”

“While social media companies independently make decisions about content management, we believe they play a crucial role in enforcing their own rules to prevent the spread of misinformation and non-consensual intimate images of real people,” said Jean-Pierre. She also mentioned the President’s establishment of “the first national 24/7 helpline for survivors of image-based sexual abuse,” launched this fall.

