SAG-AFTRA: President Fran Drescher announces strike; How will this affect the future of Hollywood?

The WGA strike has been one of the most conversed-about topics in the Hollywood industry since it first started in May this year. Despite it, the studios and executives did not seem to care about the writers and their major contribution to the success of every film or television series. Fran Drescher, President of the SAG-AFTRA has now announced an actors' strike and delivered a passionate speech expressing disappointment in all the major studios.

SAG-AFTRA: President Fran Drescher announces actor's strike

Leaders of SAG-AFTRA voted on Thursday, July 13, to join the writers in their strike against studios thus leading to a mass shutdown of production across the Hollywood industry. This came after more than 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America have been on strike since May when their contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers expired. The months-long strike had no effect on the studios and their executives.

The organization, the studios, and their executives seemed to take no effort to negotiate and come up with a new contract to fulfill the rightful demands of the writers. This is why SAG-AFTRA decided to vote in favor of an actors' strike which was then announced by Drescher. It officially begins on July 14, 2023, in Los Angeles and New York. During her speech, the actress and President of SAG-AFTRA called out the studios and streaming platforms.

The 65-year-old said, "I cannot believe it, quite frankly, how far apart we are on so many things. It is disgusting. Shame on them. They stand on the wrong side of history. We stand in solidarity, in unprecedented unity." She added, "If we don't stand tall right now, we are all going to be in trouble. We are all going to be in jeopardy of being replaced by machines and big business." She also acknowledged the gravity of this moment and its subsequent effect.

How will the SAG-AFTRA strike affect the future of Hollywood?

The actors' strike will affect the production of all Hollywood projects including movies and television shows. Even though production for a lot of projects were already either on halt or delayed because of the writer's strike, the actors joining the strike will shut down production on pretty much all of them. As per reports, projects shooting outside the US with actors not a part of SAG will be the only ones not affected by the recently-announced actors' strike.

Filming won't be the only thing that will be put on halt. All actors that are a part of SAG are not allowed to promote their films, be a part of premieres, make talk show appearances, or star on magazine covers that weren't already shot for prior to the strike announcement. Fan events like Comic-Con will not feature any of the actors. The 2023 Emmy Awards announced their nominations a day before the strike was announced but has now been delayed.

The 75th Emmy Awards were supposed to air on September 18 on Fox but with the actors now joining the strike, the ceremony has been postponed until further notice. It's unclear how long the strike will go on, but it will affect the working of the industry massively. This will be the first time two major Hollywood unions will be on strike at the same time since 1960.

