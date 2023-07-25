SAG-AFTRA strike: 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman EXPOSES meager first season earnings

As the SAG-AFTRA strike continues, actors are using social media platforms to shed light on their meager earnings from film and TV productions, including the meager streaming residuals they receive. Joining the chorus of voices, 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman recently opened up about her earnings during the first season of the hit Netflix show, revealing shocking figures that highlight the need for change.

Tommy Dorfman reveals the numbers

Tommy Dorfman, who portrayed Ryan Shaver in the first two seasons of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why, took to Threads to share the details of her earnings from the teen drama's first season. Unlike other actors who have shared their residual checks on TikTok, which amounted to mere pennies, Dorfman's total earnings for the entire first season amounted to $29,953.24. However, this amount was before agency and manager fees (20%) and taxes, leaving her with significantly less in the end.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Victor's new offer to Sally change her life for the better?

ALSO READ: Pete Davidson faces penalties after car crash; Attends traffic school and community service

Tommy Dorfman on struggles behind the scenes

Behind the scenes, Dorfman's journey was far from glamorous. She emphasized the effort she put into promoting the show and even featuring in the key art. Despite her dedication, she faced challenges, including flying back and forth between NYC and SF for every episode. Shockingly, she shared that she endured days without pay or work and barely qualified for insurance coverage. These difficulties further highlight the plight of actors in the industry.

Tommy Dorfman's revelation sheds light on the disparities in the entertainment industry, especially amidst the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Other actors, like Mandy Moore from This Is Us, have also spoken out about their meager streaming residuals. The industry's workforce deserves fair compensation and proper treatment, and these brave disclosures serve as a reminder of why the strike remains necessary. As actors unite to bring attention to these issues, they hope for a more equitable future for all those working in film and television. The actors are seeking a new contract that addresses the economic challenges posed by the streaming revolution and the risks of emerging technologies. The strike could disrupt film and television production, impact release schedules, and limit promotional activities by recognizable stars.

ALSO READ: Is Justin Bieber getting rid of his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out