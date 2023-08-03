SAG-AFTRA Strike: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donate USD 1 Million to help American actors’ union members

Amidst the ongoing Hollywood strike, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, along with several other renowned A-listers, have shown immense solidarity with their fellow actors. They each contributed $1 million to the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) Foundation's financial assistance program, which aims to provide emergency aid to actors affected by the work stoppage.

A-Listers stand united with SAG-AFTRA strike

Foundation president Courtney B. Vance revealed that the program has already amassed $15 million, with significant contributions from notable couples like George and Amal Clooney, Luciana and Matt Damon, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness, and Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson, Nicole Kidman, Julia Roberts, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Meryl Streep, and Oprah Winfrey have also donated at least $1 million to support their fellow actors.

SAG-AFTRA' addresses the human toll

SAG-AFTRA's decision to go on strike on July 14 has left its 160,000 members facing financial hardship. The guild's dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), representing major production companies like Disney and Netflix, led to the work stoppage. With emergency applications surging, the Foundation is working diligently to process aid requests and offer up to $1,500 per individual who can demonstrate the impact of the work stoppage on their financial situation.

Why are Hollywood actors on strike?

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) states that the traditional residuals-based pay from movie and television appearances has drastically decreased with the rise of streaming platforms, making it challenging for most actors to make a living. The actors are also advocating for tighter regulations on artificial intelligence (A.I.) use in creative projects to protect their likenesses and prevent job displacement. The studios, including Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and others, have rejected the demands, leading to a standstill in productions.

As Hollywood continues to grapple with the consequences of the strike, the generous contributions from these celebrities exemplify the strength of unity and compassion within the industry. Stars like Meryl Streep passionately share their personal experiences, emphasizing the importance of supporting fellow actors during challenging times. The efforts of Courtney B. Vance in organizing this relief initiative have received widespread appreciation, with celebrities like George Clooney expressing gratitude for shedding light on the human toll of the situation and offering a way to alleviate the pain and suffering faced by their colleagues.

