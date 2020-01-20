SAG Awards 2020: Adam Sandler responds to Jennifer Aniston's shout out during her acceptance speech

Adam Sandler responded to Jennifer Aniston's adorable shout-out during her SAG Awards 2020 speech. Check out what he said.

As she received one of the greatest honours of her career, Jennifer Aniston won many hearts after she remembered to include her friend and often-collaborator Adam Sandler in her acceptance speech at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild. She won the awards for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. The trophy marked her first SAG Award since winning with the Friends cast in 1996. “Adam Sandler, your performance is extraordinary. Your magic is real, buddy. I love you!” Jen said in the speech. Later after the show, Adam retuned the love by congratulating her for the big win.

“Congrats to the great @jenniferaniston for her SAG award and her just being the best,” the 53-year-old actor wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of Jen on stage holding the trophy. After fuelling award buzz for a while, the list of Academy nominations put an end to the speculations after the actor’s name did not feature on the list. Considering his striking performance in Uncut Gems, Adams fans were rooting for the actor to land an Oscar nomination. The 50-year-old actress’s win was not the only highlight of her appearance at the award ceremony.

The actress also hogged headlines for her reunion with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. Brad and Jennifer ran into each other at the SAG Awards backstage and had an adorable reunion as they congratulated each other for winning the award. Even though the two have repeatedly denied all the reconciliation rumours, fans believe otherwise, and their latest interaction sent the internet into an absolute frenzy. People could not stop talking about their adorable interaction and how comfortable the two looked despite their past differences.

Read More