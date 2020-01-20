SAG Awards 2020: Brad Pitt gushes as Jennifer Aniston WINS; Stops everything to watch her acceptance speech

SAG Awards 2020 winners list is out. Ex flames Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have won an award in their category. As Jen took to the stage to accept the award, Brad was seen glued to the screens in the backstage and watching her acceptance speech.

The SAG Awards 2020 winners are out. While there are several deserving stars who have won an award, our hearts are screaming with joy as Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's names were announced. Jennifer, who was nominated for her role in The Morning Show, was awarded Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. She beat Helena Bonham Carter and Olivia Colman from The Crown, Jodie Comer from Killing Eve and The Handmaid’s Tale's Elisabeth Moss to win the award. Meanwhile, Brad was awarded Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.

He beat Jamie Foxx, Tom Hanks, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci to bag the award. While both the stars won the audience with their acceptance speech, it was a backstage moment that has left everyone talking. Brad, who accepted his award before Jen's name was announced, was in the backstage when Jen's was announced as the winner in her category. The Hollywood Reporter shared a video of Brad looking at the screen while Jen made her way to the stage.

The actor is seen chuckling as Jen expressed her excitement over receiving the award. The actor, giving no hoots about the people around, was seen watching the whole acceptance speech. "I love you, girl. It took 20 years, but we did it," Jen said on stage, addressing her The Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon.

Meanwhile, Brad made the audience laugh with his acceptance speech. The actor said, "I've got to add this to my Tinder profile," holding the award up in the air. "Thank you my brothers, my sisters. This means so much, more than I can possibly fathom," he said. "I want you to know I watch everything. I watch you all and the work has been mesmerizing," he added, before trolling Quentin Tarantino. "Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA."

"Let's be honest, it was a difficult part. The guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife," he added, keeping his acceptance speech breezy.

