SAG Awards 2020: Brad Pitt jokes of his Tinder profile, Jennifer Aniston compares The Morning Show to therapy

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston won big at SAG Awards 2020. In his acceptance speech, Brad joked about his dating life while Jennifer gushed about Adam Sandler.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston took the SAG Awards 2020 by storm. While the actors have become the talk of the town for their mind-blowing, heart-aching reunion photo, Jen and Brad also made the headlines for their victories at the awards show. Brad was nominated for his role in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood whereas Jennifer was nominated for The Morning Show. Brad won the best supporting actor in a movie award. Taking the centre stage with the award in his trophy, Brad chose to keep his acceptance speech light, taking a dig at his dating life.

"The actor, holding the award, joked he would put his recent achievement on his Tinder profile. I'm going to add this to my Tinder profile. Thank you, my brothers, my sisters, this means so much—more than I can possibly fathom. I want you to know I watch everything, I watch you all, and the work has been mesmerizing, so I thank you. I want to thank my costars, Leo, Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie's feet, Margaret Qualley's feet, Dakota Fanning's feet...seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA," he said.

"Now, we all know what we do is a team sport and we elevate each other, and I got to work with some amazing, amazing people. Mr. Pacino, Mr. Dern, Kurt Russell, Leo, Dakota, Tim...where are you guys? Ms. Butters, a bunch of the new generation, Margaret Qualley, Austin Butler. You all elevated my game, and I hope I did the same for you. Let's be honest, it was a difficult part. Guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn't get on with his wife? It was a big stretch," he added in his speech.

Meanwhile, Jen compared the process of filming The Morning Show with therapy. Emotional for bagging her first award in 20 years, Jen compared the show with therapy. She also gave a shoutout to Adam Sandler for his role in Uncut Gems. "Adam Sandler, your performance was extraordinary and your magic was real! I love you, buddy," she said.

Check out the complete winners' list here: SAG Awards 2020 Complete Winners List: Parasite, Game of Thrones, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt win BIG

Read More