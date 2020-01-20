SAG Awards 2020 Complete Winners List: Parasite, Game of Thrones, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt win BIG

SAG Awards 2020 Winners List: The 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards took place tonight. From Fleabag to Game of Thrones and Avengers: Endgame, here are the winners' of the prestigious awards show.

The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards took place today, January 19, in the US. The SAG Awards watches the best of Hollywood being honoured. Considered as a prediction for the Academy Awards, the SAG Awards this year sees several Oscar-nominated movies in the running for an award. From Bombshell, Marriage Story and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Fleabag, the best of movies and television shows are being celebrated at the Shrine Auditorium. And we already have our SAG winners walking on stage to collect the award.

Like the Golden Globes, Phoebe Waller-Bridge has already left the audience applauding as she collected the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her role in Fleabag. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel bagged its two awards under the categories of Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series (Tony Shalhoub) and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

It might have had a sad face at the Golden Globes and Emmys, but Game of Thrones has bagged Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series at the SAG Awards. Meanwhile, Avengers: Endgame bagged Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture.

Check out the SAG Awards 2020 winners' list below:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Taron Egerton (Rocketman)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Laura Dern, Marriage Story - WINNER

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman, Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Steve Carell (The Morning Show)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) - WINNER

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show) - WINNER

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Olivia Colman (The Crown”)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Andrew Scott (Fleabag)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Cristina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

Big Little Lies

The Crown - WINNER

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - WINNER

Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:

Game of Thrones - WINNER

GLOW

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Watchman

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

Avengers: Endgame - WINNER

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

