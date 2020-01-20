SAG Awards 2020 Complete Winners List: Parasite, Game of Thrones, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt win BIG
The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards took place today, January 19, in the US. The SAG Awards watches the best of Hollywood being honoured. Considered as a prediction for the Academy Awards, the SAG Awards this year sees several Oscar-nominated movies in the running for an award. From Bombshell, Marriage Story and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Fleabag, the best of movies and television shows are being celebrated at the Shrine Auditorium. And we already have our SAG winners walking on stage to collect the award.
Like the Golden Globes, Phoebe Waller-Bridge has already left the audience applauding as she collected the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her role in Fleabag. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel bagged its two awards under the categories of Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series (Tony Shalhoub) and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.
It might have had a sad face at the Golden Globes and Emmys, but Game of Thrones has bagged Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series at the SAG Awards. Meanwhile, Avengers: Endgame bagged Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture.
Check out the SAG Awards 2020 winners' list below:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:
Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Taron Egerton (Rocketman)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) - WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy - WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:
Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:
Laura Dern, Marriage Story - WINNER
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Nicole Kidman, Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:
Bombshell
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite - WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon - WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon - WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Steve Carell (The Morning Show)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) - WINNER
David Harbour (Stranger Things)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show) - WINNER
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Olivia Colman (The Crown”)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:
Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Andrew Scott (Fleabag)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) - WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:
Cristina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) - WINNER
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:
Big Little Lies
The Crown - WINNER
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - WINNER
Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:
Game of Thrones - WINNER
GLOW
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Watchman
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:
Avengers: Endgame - WINNER
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt to sit few feet apart at SAG Awards 2020? Find Out
Add new comment