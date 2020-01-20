SAG Awards 2020: Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage thanks Sophie Turner and other GoT cast members

Peter Dinklage won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his role in Game of Thrones. He thanked the GoT cast, his wife and the people of Ireland.

Peter Dinklage won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, January 19. The actor was nominated for his role as Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones. The actor was the only torch-bearer from the cast of the show which ended last year. Taking to the stage, the 51-year-old star chose to keep his acceptance speech short and sweet. He began by thanking the people of Ireland before he thanked the Game of Thrones cast.

The actor said, "Hello. Oh, my... I think he was on Game of Thrones," looking at the trophy before he joked, "I would like to thank the people of northern Ireland. Who put up with... are you from there." Then, he looked at the table where the Game of Thrones cast was seated, including Sophie Turner and John Bradley, and thanked them. "I would also like to thank everyone at table nine and beyond, because we put up with each other for nine years," he said.

He ended his speech by thanking his wife, Erica Schmidt, to whom he has been married to for over ten years. "And finally, and most importantly, I would like to thank my wife, who put up with me for more than nine years," he shared. "But lived in a place far away from home but made it home because we were together," he said. Peter beat Sterling K. Brown from This Is Us, Steve Carell for The Morning Show, Billy Crudup from The Morning Show and David Harbour for Stranger Things.

