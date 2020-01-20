SAG Awards 2020 Inside Photos: Jennifer and Brad reunion, GoT's Sophie and Alfie, JLo & Phoebe turn heads

The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards took place this weekend. While the SAG Awards winners were in the spotlight, the stars off-stage also gave us jaw-dropping photos. Like Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reuniting and Reese Witherspoon turning into a photographer for ther Big Little Lies co-star Kathryn Newton.

The SAG Awards 2020 took place on January 19 and it will go down as one of the most memorable nights of 2020. The prestigious award show saw several stars walk down the red carpet and flaunt their best ensembles. We also stood witness to SAG Awards 2020 winners taking the stage and accepting their awards. However, it was several photos from inside the awards show that have left jaws dropped. The biggest jaw-dropper was courtesy Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt.

After playing hide and seek at the awards show, Jen and Brad decided to give fans the photo of the year as they embraced each other following their respective wins. Jennifer won an award for her show The Morning Show whereas Brad Pitt won for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. After almost two decades, the former flames reunited for the cameras and sent social media on a meltdown.

Hustlers star Jennifer Lopez was seen bonding with Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The duo was seen bonding and posing for pictures. The night also saw Reese Witherspoon turn into a photographer for Big Little Lies co-star Kathryn Newton. Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner, Alfie Allen and John Bradley was seen posing for a picture. We wish Kit Harington and Maisie Williams were there.

Check out the best inside photos from SAG Awards 2020 below:

Meanwhile, the SAG Awards 2020 winners list constituted of Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Renée Zellweger, and Parasite. Check out the complete winners' list here: SAG Awards 2020 Complete Winners List: Parasite, Game of Thrones, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt win BIG

