SAG Awards 2020: Jennifer Lopez, Scarlett Johansson and Nicole Kidman are all about the glitter & glam

Jennifer Lopez, Scarlett Johansson and Nicole Kidman had their fashion game on point as they attended SAG Awards 2020. JLo and ScarJo were accompanied by their fiance's Alex Rodriguez and Colin Jost.

SAG Awards 2020 took place today in Los Angeles and in attendance were the Hollywood bigwigs, nominated to win the prestigious Actor. However, before the actual ceremony, we have the red... I mean, grey carpet where the same celebrities bring their A-game when it comes to fashion! Whether it be the titillating gowns or the dapper suits, every year, fans and the fashion police wait with bated breaths to see what their favourite stars will be wearing at Hollywood's big night.

Jennifer Lopez stole the show in a black off-the-shoulder Georges Hobeika gown that featured a large bow at the back which opened into a short train. However, it was her $9 million worth of Harry Winston jewellery, which included a diamond drop necklace and matching drop earrings. The Hustlers' star was accompanied by the love of her life Alex Rodriguez as the couple dazzled on the grey carpet. Scarlett looked sexy beyond belief as she adorned a plunging teal satin Armani Privé dress which was paired with diamond drop earrings. With her hair pulled back in a neat bun, the Black Widow star completed the classy look with coral lips. The Marriage Story star was seen posing with her fiance Colin Jost and their look of love was too cute to handle.

Nicole Kidman was all about the Hollywood old-school charm as she mesmerised us in a sparkling midnight blue Michael Kora gown which had a thigh-high slit. The gorgeous gown was accentuated with sparkling silver and blue strappy heels and drop earrings along with hair left open in cascading curls and bright pink lips. The Bombshell star was also seen having a reunion with her Big Little Lies.

Whose SAG Awards 2020 look impressed you the most? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.

Credits :Getty Images

