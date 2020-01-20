SAG Awards 2020: Parasite cast gets standing ovation; becomes 1st foreign language film to take home the Actor

Parasite made history at the SAG Awards 2020 when the Bong Joon-ho directorial became the first foreign-language film to take home the Actor. The cast, led by Song Kang-ho, took home the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award. Check out their emotionally stirring winning moment below.

SAG Awards 2020 has come and gone and while there were some obvious wins like Joaquin Phoenix for Joker and Renée Zellweger for Judy, the biggest surprise of the night were the winners of Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. The nominations for the category included The Irishman, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Bombshell, Jojo Rabbit and Parasite. Beating the odds of acting legends trio Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, Hollywood bigwigs Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, powerful trio Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie and versatile cast Scarlett Johansson, Taika Waititi and Roman Griffin Davis, is the equally deserving cast of Parasite.

The Bong Joon-ho directorial made history as it became the first foreign-language film to take home the Actor. Accepting the award were Song Kang-ho, Park So-dam, Lee Sun-kyun, Choi Woo-shik and Lee Jung-eun, as they all got emotional over the historic win, which will be remembered for ages. As the audience gave the cast a well-deserved standing ovation and an ecstatic Bong recorded the winning speech, veteran actor Song, in Korean, as translated by Sharon Choi in English, shared, "Although the title is Parasite, I think the story is about coexistence and how we can all live together."

"But to be honored with the best ensemble award, it occurs to me maybe we haven’t created such a bad movie," Kang-ho quipped which got a laugh from the crowd and the 53-year-old actor added, "I am so honored to receive this award in front of such amazing actors that I admire. I will remember and never forget this beautiful night. Thank you so much."

Watch the full emotionally stirring speech by the cast of Parasite below:

The cast got one more standing ovation and the gorgeous smiles on stage will be a stunning moment to capture in the history books!

Do you think Parasite could make history again and win the Oscar for Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

