SAG Awards 2020: Renée Zellweger gives shout out to Tom Cruise post Judy win; compliments his professionalism

Renée Zellweger beat out Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Charlize Theron (Bombshell), Lupita Nyong'o (Us) and Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) to win Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role at SAG Awards 2020. Check out the 50-year-old actor's acceptance speech as she thanked her Jerry Maguire (1996) co-star Tom Cruise.

SAG Awards 2020 took place today and saw Hollywood actors getting honoured for their terrific performances in 2019. When it comes to the Actor for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture, in contention were Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Charlize Theron (Bombshell), Lupita Nyoong'o (Us), Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) and Renée Zellweger (Judy). Oscar frontrunner Renée's chances of taking home the Academy Award for Best Actress is almost a shoo-in now as the 50-year-old actress took home the Actor for her outstanding performance as the late legendary star Judy Garland.

Thanking her acting family, and especially the other nominees in her category, Zellweger happily began, "... Thank you for inviting me here alongside my extraordinary sisters whose work touches me so deeply. I celebrate y'all whenever you come out with anything with a popcorn breakfast at the theater. And it's my great honor to be here tonight alongside y'all. And I'm just so grateful. And for the privilege of reflecting on the life of one of our own and most beloved."

"Sharing this celebration of Judy Garland's legacy will be one of my greatest life's blessings," Renée shared while thanking her Judy co-stars. Furthermore, Zellweger made sure to give an endearing shoutout to her Jerry Maguire (1996) co-star Tom Cruise as she gushed, "Tom Cruise for your example of professionalism on set and striving for excellence and generosity and unconditional kindness." Furthermore, the actress also said thanks to Vincent D'Onofrio saying, "Vincent D'Onofrio, thank you for showing me how to work and the seriousness of work so that it can matter more," while adding, "And to this community, y'all have taught me so much along the way."

ALSO READ: SAG Awards 2020 Complete Winners List: Parasite, Game of Thrones, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt win BIG

"And I'm so grateful to you, especially to my sisters. Your example inspires me. I feel so lucky to be a member of this family of storytellers who gets to do work that reflects the experience of being human and fosters understanding and empathy and unity. And with some luck maybe pushes history a little bit closer to the light. Judy Garland, 50 years later, your community is thinking of you tonight. This is for you. Thank you so much, everyone. Thank you so much," Renée concluded.

Watch Renée Zellweger's full acceptance speech at SAG Awards 2020 below:

Rene Zellweger takes home her fourth total and third individual Actor for the titular role in Judy #sagawards pic.twitter.com/vszM3ppvls — TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 20, 2020

Do you think Renée Zellweger will win the Oscar for Best Actress at the 92nd Academy Awards? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Read More