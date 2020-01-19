SAG Awards 2020 Watch Online: Here's how to live stream the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

SAG Awards 2020 takes place tonight. The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees will make their way to Shrine Auditorium hoping to take home the award. Here's how you can watch the SAG Awards 2020 live online.

The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards takes place this weekend. The annual awards show celebrates the best of film and television from the past year. This year, SAG Awards takes place on Sunday, January 19, at the Shrine Auditorium. Hosted by Kristen Bell, many brilliant actors have been nominated this year. This includes Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, Christian Bale, Leonardo DiCaprio, Renée Zellweger, Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson, and Lupita Nyong'o. On the TV front, Big Little Lies, The Crown, Game of Thrones, The Handmaid's Tale and Stranger Things have been nominated in big categories, including best drama.

What time does the SAG Awards 2020 begin?

The SAG Awards ceremony will start at 5 p.m. PT in the US. This means, in India, it starts at 6:30 AM on January 20.

How can you watch the SAG Awards 2020?

The awards ceremony will be aired live on TNT and TBS.

How to watch the SAG Awards 2020 online?

As per Deadline, TNT and TBS subscribers can watch the show on the networks’ websites, mobile apps, and connected device apps. The telecast can be streamed on YouTube TV and Apple TV.

Check out the SAG Awards 2020 nominations here: SAG Award Nominations 2020: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Irishman & Bombshell take lead; See Full List

SAG Awards have been an accurate predictor for the Academy Awards. Winners of the awards show are likely took take home an Oscar.

Meanwhile, People has reported that Sophie Turner, Steve Buscemi, Pedro Pascal, Jennifer Garner, Scarlett Johansson Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, Roman Griffin Davis, Jharrel Jerome, Lupita Nyong’o and Taika Waititi will be presenting the awards show.

Who do you think will win tonight? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

