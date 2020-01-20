SAG Awards 2020 winner Jennifer Aniston: I wanted to be Wonder Woman but I waited too long

Jennifer Aniston, who won the Actor for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for The Morning Show at SAG Awards 2020, revealed that she wanted to be Wonder Woman. Read below to know more about what Jennifer had to share on the same.

It truly was Jennifer Aniston's night as the actress took home the Actor Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series award for The Morning Show at SAG Awards 2020. The gorgeous Friends star beat the likes of Olivia Colman (The Crown), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale) and Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown). The 50-year-old actress was also in the news for her epic reunion with ex-husband Brad Pitt and the pictures broke the Internet, to say the least!

Meanwhile, according to People, post winning the Actor, Jennifer spoke to reporters and made an interesting revelation of how she wanted to play a superhero. And it's not just any superhero, but DC's very own Wonder Woman! "I wanted to be Wonder Woman, but I waited too long," Jennifer revealed while the role is currently being played by Gal Gadot. Wonder Woman 1984 is up for release and it doesn't look like Gal is hanging up the DC superhero's boots anytime soon but one can't help but imagine Jen as the fearless Diana Prince!

Do you think Jennifer Aniston would have made a good Wonder Woman? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Furthermore, on what kind of roles she wants to take up post The Morning Show, Aniston confessed, "I don’t know. I have a lot to do. I really, honestly, feel that I’m just kicking into a creative stride. I’ve just discovered a new love of this in a new way that I didn’t know that I had before so I almost have new eyes that I’m seeing what it is that I do as an actor.

