SAG Awards 2021: All 4 major acting honours won by people of colour for the FIRST time in awards history

Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 make history with all four individual honours being won by people of colour.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 were held on Sunday, April 4. Amid the pandemic, the awards ceremony was pre-recorded and aired simultaneously on TNT and TBS Sunday night. The major individual honours this year were taken home by late actor Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Viola Davis for outstanding actress in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Daniel Kaluuya for Best Supporting Actor in Judas and the Black Messiah and Youn Yuh-jung for Best Supporting Actress in Minari. It has now been confirmed by Insider that this is the first time in awards history that all four of the individual acting honours have been taken home by people of colour.

The award show due to the Coronavirus pandemic was a pre-taped show which featured 13 awards handed out via video chat and also consisted of brief acceptance speeches. Apart from people of colour winning all four major honours at the awards for the first time ever, there was another historic milestone achieved as Minari's Youn Yuh-jung became the first Korean actor to win in the Supporting Actress category.

It has been observed that SAG Awards winners usually go onto win the Academy Awards as well. With Oscars 2021 slated for later this month, we can expect the Academy Awards too to make some historic wins. If SAG winner Viola Davis bags the Best Actress Oscar, she will be the first actress of colour to win this honour since Halle Berry in 2001 for Monster’s Ball. As for the Best Actor honour, Forest Whitaker's award for The Last King of Scotland was the last time an actor of colour bagged the male lead actor honour.

